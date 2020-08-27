Thursday, August 27, 2020 – Controversial city pastor cum motivational speaker, Robert Burale, has for the first time addressed allegations of conning veteran actress Nini Wacera Sh250K.

In July, 2019, Nini claimed that Burale swindled her Sh250K back in 2004/2005 by lying to her that he would help her buy a car.

Speaking during an interview with Jalang’o, Burale revealed that he knows Nini Wacera but denied ever conning her.

“I am a believer in respecting people’s absence by saying things that they cannot defend themselves.”

“But all I will say is, something will be said and people will pick it as if they know the real story.”

“But first and foremost not going deep into it, I have never been a car dealer. God is my witness, I don’t even have the ins and outs of car dealing.”

“Even the day I wanted to get a Car, I told you. So the truth of the matter is, did I make mistakes in my past?”

“Yes, I did, great mistakes…” said Burale in part.

He went on to state that he has not seen Nini for like 12 years adding that she has never tried to contact him directly.

“I haven’t seen her for like 12/13 years…I cannot deny that I knew her, she was my friend and it disappointed me when all people were concentrating on some quarters, ati ooh, she wanted to have sex with me (I think she said something like that).”

“Let’s keep the main thing.”

“We didn’t have sex…but again I wasn’t born again then.”

“It is us who knows what happened, there is a lot I would say but just because I have been on the receiving end of people, saying things in your absence, that you cannot defend yourself or maybe explain.”

“It will also be foolish of me, also try say something and somebody is not here to defend themselves.”

“One thing you have to understand and hear me, I don’t live in Qatar, I live in Nairobi and if somebody wants to look for me, where am I hiding?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST