Thursday, 27 August 2020 – A little known Kenyan lady has become an internet sensation after netizens realized that she resembles renowned singer, Rihanna.

The Luo lady, who calls herself Tani Adhiambo, has sexy bedroom eyes and a unique forehead like Rihanna.

Her petite figure also resembles that of Rihanna.

Tani posted random photos and Kenyans on twitter were quick to note that she has close resemblance with Rihanna.

They are even calling ‘Rihanna wa Kenya’ and urging her to trace her roots.

Do you see any close resemblance between this lady and Rihanna as claimed by KOT?

See photos and be the judge.











The Kenyan DAILY POST