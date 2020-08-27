Thursday, August 27, 2020 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has celebrated a fisherman who helped him flee the country 30-years ago when late former President, Daniel Moi, wanted him dead.

Addressing the media from his Capitol Hill office on Thursday, Raila introduced the definitive man identified as Robert Njura.

“Very humbling to meet Robert Njura who steered me in a boat across to safety in Uganda on my way to exile in Norway.

“Njura is testimony of what the energy, focus and dedication of the youth can accomplish.

“God bless him and our youth on this tenth anniversary of our constitution.” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister went on to recount how he escaped being detained for the fourth time while fighting for multi-party democracy in the country.

“I was escaping a fourth detention…I was evacuated by the Catholic Church. Fr. Mark Opiyo & Sister Dianne from U.S…they took me…I was also wearing a (priest’s) collar under the name Fr. Augustine from Machakos…we passed all roadblocks from Nairobi to Kisumu.

“I was transferred to Rang’ala Mission in Ugenya… from there I was taken home and kept in a house where nobody knew I was present. I was taken from there late afternoon and taken to Sirongo Beach… I boarded a makeshift boat to Ndeda Island where I met Robert Njura.”

Robert Njura was 19 years then and worked for Hezron Orori, a boat owner on the island.

