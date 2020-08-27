Thursday August 27, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has opened up about his next political move come 2022.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, Raila noted that he will only declare his 2022 political plans after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process had been concluded.

He stated that him and President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed not talk about 2022 succession politics, rather focus on building the necessary infrastructure that will prevent another post-election violence.

“The President will not talk about 2022, I will not talk about 2022.”

“I will only talk about 2022 after the BBI process,” stated Raila.

According to the ODM leader, he and Uhuru have put their political ambitions aside to venture into a journey of ensuring there is peace and coexistence among Kenyans during and after elections, and that what happened in 2017, where Uhuru rigged his victory, will never happen again.

“We first want to rectify what happened in 2017.”

“No Kenyan blood is going to be spilled in the next elections.”

“We want to create a conducive environment under which Kenyans will go for elections,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST