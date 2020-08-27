Thursday August 27, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to do thorough investigations into the Sh 43 billion Kenya Medical Supply Agency scandal and not to shield anyone from prosecution.

In a post on Thursday morning, Mudavadi, who has been critical on the alleged theft, said the agencies should deliver water tight evidence to meet the test of prosecution.

“Following the Presidential directive Kenyans expect the investigative agencies to deliver in 21 days comprehensive results with sufficient evidence to meet the test of prosecution,”

“Let them not deliver a shoddy job that will let the culprits get away scot-free.” Mudavadi said.

In his State of the Nation address from State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, President Kenyatta ordered the two agencies to expedite the ongoing investigation due to public interest.

