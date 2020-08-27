Thursday, 27 August 2020 – Infamous tourist, Mike Oliver, is still causing havoc on social platforms, even as Kenyans call for his arrest.

Oliver in a latest post on facebook, questioned why Kenyan women are calling for his arrest, yet he was spending his own money and enjoying life.

After he put up the post, a slay queen tried to troll him saying that he has gone broke and fallen into depression after squandering a loan that he had taken in his home country with Kenyan ladies.

Mike in his usual character, flaunted wads of Euros and trashed reports that he survives on loans.

‘You so funny, I don’t do loans,’ Mike bragged and flaunted wads of cash.







