Thursday, August 27, 2020 – A man was arraigned in Kibera Law Court on Wednesday for demanding millions from her ex-girlfriend who is set to marry her new lover lest he leaks her naked pictures.

James Muchunu Maina is said to have demanded Sh35 million from her ex-girlfriend to delete her naked pictures from his phone.

From his charge sheet, Mr. Maina is accused of sending a message to his ex-girlfriend demanding the amount on July 10th, contrary to section 299 of the penal code.

The SMS shows Maina had initially demanded Sh20 million.

The text read:

“20 million na io ni juu am fair, you want to become a wife who is clean?”

“No add 15m more.”

“I want 35M.”

“35M for you to become his wife, a clean wife,”

According to reports, the lady dumped Maina in mid-2018 and the accused has been using pictures he had taken of the victim while asleep and naked to threaten her.

The court was told that Maina had hitherto sent a picture to the complainant to prove that he has her nudes.

Maina, who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto, was charged with demanding property with written threats.

However, he denied the charges and was freed on a Sh500, 000 bond and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount and the case will be heard from October 30th.

