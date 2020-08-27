Thursday, August 27, 2020 – Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja has penned an emotional tribute to her late daughter, Tecra Muigai, three months after she died in unclear circumstances.

Tecradied in early May from injuries sustained in what was said to be a fall from a staircase in the house she was sharing with her boyfriend, Omar Lali, on April 27th in Lamu.

Omar, 54, was arrested and charged with murder but the DPP dropped the murder charges and requested for an open inquest.

Tabitha has for the time opened up on the pain of losing her last born daughter stating that her death left her ‘heartbroken and unable to move forward’.

She shared a photo with a young Tecra and wrote:

This week marks 100 days since we laid to rest my last born daughter Tecra.

Her death left me brokenhearted without an idea of how to move forward.

People say to give it time.

But truth is that time changes nothing.

What has changed is my eyes have been opened to more truths.

29 years ago when Tecra was gifted to me, I was drawn to her insatiable curiosity.

Through the years I benefited from her outlook of the world.

She became my sounding board in my very private life and my public life as an entrepreneur.

I dearly miss her counsel and company.

I’ve heard from friends in 20 countries whose lives Tecra touched & inspired.

Her life proves what differentiates people is – opportunity.

Thank you all for prayers that helped ease our pain. For those in a similar place, i pray for grace to live & grieve at the same time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST