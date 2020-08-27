Thursday, August 27, 2020 – Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) chairman, Kembi Gitura, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being behind the current mess at the State-run firm.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Health on Thursday, Gitura claimed that Uhuru’s order of allowing County Governments to procure medical equipment outside KEMSA resulted in the agency having a backlog of a Sh 6.2 billion stock.

“His Excellency the President opened a window for County Governments to buy from outside KEMSA for the goods that were available locally.”

“Governors may have decided to buy the masks and PPEs from elsewhere, we do not know, we do not know at what price.”

“We are holding a stock of about Ksh 6.2 billion because obviously, the market has shifted, these things are now much cheaper,” Gitura said.

Gitura claimed that selling the goods would have to be done at a lower cost which will in turn lead to a trading loss in the agency.

Gitura’s remarks came a day after Uhuru issued an order to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to investigate how billions of COVID 19 funds were stolen at KEMSA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST