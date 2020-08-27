Thursday August 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto met with the late former President Daniel Moi’s Personal Assistant Lee Njiru today.

The meeting held at Ruto’s official Karen residence, caught many by surprise considering the strained relationship between him and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

“Down memory lane with veteran journalist and former director of the Presidential Press Service Lee Njiru.”

“His is a story of consistent brilliance, illustriousness, commitment to quality, loyalty and dedication to service,” Ruto announced.

The post fueled suspicion about whether Gideon had fallen out with his father’s trusted sidekick.

“Former President Moi’s right-hand man.”

“I guess Gideon Moi has already abandoned him that is why he is running to safety,” suggested Jamal Omwanda.

Others wondered whether the DP had buried the hatchet with Moi since Njiru had thwarted Ruto’s attempt to meet the late former President in 2018 and again in 2019.

“Unfortunately, this (Ruto’s visit) coincided with the time Mzee Moi was undergoing routine physical exercise with his doctors,” a statement from Njiru’s office read.

Reports of Moi’s PA and Gideon’s strained relationship sparked shortly after the former President’s burial.

As Gideon read a long list of people who, according to him and the Moi family, had played a key role in terms of helping him during his father’s illness as well as those who worked for him in his retirement, Njiru’s name was conspicuously missing, leaving a lot to be desired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST