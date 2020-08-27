Research Support Services Ltd

Field Supervisor – Agricultural Household Survey Project

Ref: RSS/2020/08/002/AFA

Research Support Services Ltd (RSS Group) is an independent employee-owned research consulting and institutional strengthening firm established to conduct health, policy, social, agricultural, environmental and development research through innovation, partnership and capacity building, with the aim of promoting evidence-based decision-making processes.

RSS is currently looking for short term field supervisors to assist in supervising data collection activities for one of its anticipated agricultural household survey projects in Kenya.

We are seeking qualified and self motivated individuals with the following key qualifications;

Degree in Agricultural Economics, Food Processing, Agribusiness Management, Social Sciences, Community Development, Statistics, Population Studies or any relevant discipline from a recognized institution;

Experience in conducting interviews on sensitive topics for research purposes preferably in the key sectors of agriculture, food processing, agribusiness management, rural finance, rural markets, environment, gender and economic empowerment;

Past experience in supervising and conducting household studies and studies especially within smallholder farmers in poor and rural communities producing tea, coffee and other high value cash-crop value chains; Recent experience in direct supervision of enumerators conducting an agricultural household survey will be an added advantage;

Knowledge and/or experience in the production and processing value chains of tea, coffee or similarly high value cash-crops value chains;

Good written and verbal skills in English and Kiswahili; Good interpersonal and negotiating skills;

Extensive experience in qualitative data recording and a demonstration of skilled interviewing, expert note-taking, high quality transcription and translation; especially in local dialects to English;

Experience in qualitative & quantitative data collection and a demonstration of good interviewing, data entry and data quality supervision; Familiarity with the use of digital voice recorders for data collection, GPS equipment and PDAs/Android Tablets for data collection, photography and recording.

Good working knowledge of office computer applications preferably Word and Excel. Additional knowledge of any quantitative and qualitative statistical package will be an added advantage (e.g. SPSS and Nvivo), knowledge and experience in electronic data collection;

The assignment shall be conducted within the Republic of Kenya between October 2020 and January 2021.

Due to prevailing circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, preference shall be given to qualified persons who emanate from and have local knowledge of the areas around Mt. Kenya, the Aberdares, and the Nyambene hills in Central Kenya, the Mau escarpment, Kericho Highlands, Nandi, Kisii Highlands and Cherangani Hills.

If you feel you are the right person we are looking for, send a cover letter outlining how you are qualified for the assignment, copies of academic certificates and CV to;

recruitment@rssgroup.co.ke

Ensure you state the vacancy reference “SUPERVISOR: RSS/2020/08/002/AFA” in the subject line; and the local region where you are most familiar with.

Applications MUST be received on or before 31st August 2020.