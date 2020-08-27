African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Terms of Reference

Qualitative Field Interviewers for the NIHR-BFCI Research Project

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit organization that carries out policy relevant research on population, health, education and development issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers, in its NIHR-BFCI project, to be conducted in Nairobi, Kiambu and Baringo (Koibatek) counties.

The main aim of the project is to map the functioning of the Baby Friendly Community Initiative (BFCI) within the Kenyan health system including the facilitators and barriers to BFCI implementation and the impact of COVID 19 on BFCI implementation.

Minimum qualifications required for qualitative Interviewers:

A first degree in Nutrition, Nursing, Public Health or closely related field

Fluent in English and Swahili, in both oral and written form

Have proven experience and skills in qualitative research work

Can facilitate interviews and group discussions in English and Swahili

Has experience in note taking during qualitative discussions

Has strong interpersonal and communication skills

Has excellent computer skills

Experience conducting virtual / online interviews will be an added advantage

Job Description (responsibilities):

Moderate/ facilitate qualitative interviews with various people at national, county and community level.

Take notes and compile comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing notes.

Hold debrief discussions and exploration of ideas between the interviewers and the investigators.

Prepare data collection progress updates and reports.

Other related activities, assigned by the supervisor and project manager.

The candidates should be:

1. Residents of the study areas listed above (Nairobi, Kiambu, and Koibatek). The County of residence/origin should be clearly indicated in the CV or cover letter.

2. Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the data collection.

3. Own or have access to a computer.

4. Flexible and available to work odd hours (when necessary) under minimum supervision.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their electronic application including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees, by 11th September 2020, to: cvs@flexi-personnel.com .

Indicate on the cover letter or CV your home County.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email ‘Qualitative Field Interviewer NIHR-BFCI PROJECT’

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of children.