Thursday August 27, 2020 – The High Court ordered the Ngirita family (Phylis Ngirita, Lucy Ngirita and Jeremiah Ngirita) on Wednesday to surrender a vehicle and 5 parcels of land to the State.

The assets were tagged as proceeds of crime, warranting the repossession.

This is after the family failed to explain how they made Ksh 133 million in the NYS graft case.

Phyllis Njeri Ngirita was also ordered to forfeit Ksh 800,000 in her accounts after it was deemed proceeds of crime.

Earlier this year, the High Court dismissed an application by Phyllis Ngirita seeking access to her bank account to withdraw Ksh 700,000.

In her argument, Phyllis pleaded with the court to have orders that restrained her from accessing her money lifted.

She explained that the freezing of her accounts had caused undue hardship to her family and disrupted her children’s education.

Infamously, she further revealed that her son was turning into a chokoraa (street urchin) as he was no longer attending his German language lessons, a statement that caused uproar among Kenyans, who questioned her priorities.

She broke down outside the Milimani Law Courts following the ruling, citing a system bent on letting the real NYS looters walk free as her family languishes in poverty.

Assets worth millions of shillings alleged to have been illegally purchased by the Ngiritas were seized and frozen by the State in 2018.

