Thursday, 27 August 2020 – Due to the outbreak of coronavirus that has disrupted business across the globe and led to the shutting down of schools, students are studying from the comfort of their houses through zoom videos.

However, the new technology has come with a lot of technical hiccups and awkward moments as people try to adapt to it.

An example is this embarrassing moment for a mother after she accidentally appeared in her daughter’s classroom zoom video while smoking.

The girl was busy studying through the zoom video when her mother appeared from the blues smoking.

The look at the woman’s face after she realized what she had done is just priceless.

Why smoke in front of your daughter in the first place.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST