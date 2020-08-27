Job Advert: Data Clerk

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya (SOS CV KE) is an affiliate of SOS Children’s Villages (SOS CV) – International whose mission is to build families for with adequate parental care, nurture them, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities.

In Kenya, SOS CV Kenya runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education, health, youth and child rights advocacy programmes and works Government, Civil Society and local communities to prevent family separation through its Family Strengthening Programs.

We seek to recruit a dynamic mature person to become Data Clerk for SOS Children’s Villages – FSP, Suba.

Key Functions of the Job

The Data Clerk will undertake various duties which include but not limited to the following:-

Keeps track of received data and source documents.

Data entry on the beneficiaries Children protection system (CPIMS) database/portal. And maintain beneficiary files Enters alphabetic, numeric, or symbolic data from source documents into computer following format displayed on screen, and enters necessary codes. Database is reviewed regularly

Confirms accuracy of data such as days, dates and times.

Compares data entered with source documents, or reenters data in verification format on screen to detect errors.

Assists in establishing and maintaining an effective and efficient records management system.

Generates reports, analyze and responds to inquiries regarding entered data as requested.

Contributes to a team effort and accomplishes related results as required.

Maintains confidential information

Perform other job related duties as assigned.

Prepares requisitions for program materials ensuring that the procurement procedure is followed.

Counts sorts incoming articles to verify that all items on the delivery note or invoice have been received.

Examines all items received to verify that they are in good condition and conform to the specifications contained in the requisition or order form.

Issue stock to authorized project staff keeping accurate records of all materials issued and maintains up-to-date inventory as well as all stock records and is responsible for annual stock taking.

Prepares requisition or order for new stock in order to meet the on-going requirements of project.

Required Qualifications / Abilities

Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems

At least 2 years relevant work experience in similar field.

Practical experience in networked environment and support for remote users

Extensive ability to use and support of standard micro computing applications such as Microsoft OFFICE SUITE and office 365

Knowledge of supporting Windows client and virtual servers.

Knowledge on data entry on Children protection information management system portal

Knowledge in analyzing the reports from the CPIMS data

Excellent communication skills both orally and in writing (English and Swahili)

High quality written & oral communication ability

Excellent interpersonal, organizational, multi-tasking and time-management skills

The position offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package.

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate former employer) addressed to the Human Resources to reach us on or before 7th September 2020 by email to: recruitment@soskenya.org

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.