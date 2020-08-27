Thursday August 27, 2020 – It appears President Uhuru Kenyatta is muddled about what to do with corruption in Government.

This is after he made changes in his Government in light of the KEMSA corruption scandal and retracted almost immediately.

Uhuru retracted changes barely 30 minutes after he made reshuffles in the Ministry of Health and Industrialization with further communication set to be issued.

“We would like to retract an earlier communication on the management changes at the Ministry of Health and that of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.”

“Fresh communication on the subject matter will be issued in due course,” a statement from State House read.

Uhuru had enforced changes in the Ministry of Health following the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

A statement to newsrooms from State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, had confirmed the changes in the Ministry with some of them being reshuffles.

“His Excellency the President, with a view of strengthening the management of the Ministry of Health, has made the following changes.”

“1. Dr Francis Owino to be Principal Secretary for Public Health;

“2. Ms. Susan Mochache to be Principal Secretary for Medical Services;

“3. Mr. Peter Kinuthia Thuku to be Principal Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health,” the statement reads in part.

Dr Francis Owino was set to replace Peter Tum as the Principal Secretary for Public Health in the Ministry after he previously held the position of Principal Secretary in State Department of Industrialization.

Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache, was set to become the new Principal Secretary for Medical Services after being moved from her position as the Principal Secretary in the Ministry.

Peter Kinuthia Thuku was to be the Principal Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health.

He was previously the Marsabit County Commander.

The President noted that the changes are in a bid to strengthen the Ministry of Health that has been rocked by corruption scandals.

The Ministry Ministry of Industrialization Trade and Enterprise Development was also set for changes as Ambassador Johnson Weru was be the new Principal Secretary.

According to the statement, the changes were set to take place with immediate effect but that was retracted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST