Thursday, August 27, 2020 – These daring thugs were caught on CCTV robbing a supermarket in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

From the footage that has shaken Kenyans to the core, the thugs stormed the supermarket while brandishing pistols.

They proceeded to rob a few shoppers who were in the supermarket and stole undisclosed amounts of money from the cashier.

The thugs who were more than seven, also made away with expensive electronic devices.

However, it appears that they didn’t get the money they wanted as one of the thugs is seen assaulting the cashier and forcing him to show him where they keep the cash.

Shockingly, the thugs looked cool, calm and collected throughout the raid.

We hope the DCI can track these miscreants swiftly and dispatch them to their markers where they belong.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST