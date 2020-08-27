Thursday, August 27, 2020 – KTN news anchor, Sharon Momanyi, has finally flaunted her growing baby bump after keeping the pregnancy a secret for a while.

The award winning journalist put her beautiful baby bump on display while reading the KTN Prime Time news on Wednesday night.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the photo:

“Oh Look! It’s my adorable, little co-anchor 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #BestGiftEver#Ohbaby,”

The screen siren had kept the pregnancy a secret from her photos on social media where she would pose strategically to conceal the growing baby bump.

However, now that it cannot be hidden anymore, she has proudly announced to the world that she is in the family way.

After the announcement, her friends and colleagues in the media flooded her Instagram page with congratulatory messages.

Check out photos of Sharon and her hubby and some reactions below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST