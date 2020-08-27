Thursday August 27, 2020 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has said 3 more Governors are on the commission’s radar over embezzlement of public money.

This is after Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was arrested on Wednesday for looting Sh 73.4 million that belongs to Migori County Government.

Addressing the press on Thursday, EACC CEO, Twalib Mbarak, said this will ensure sanity is restored in County Governments.

“We also have on our radar three former Governors and in the coming days, we are going to arrest more.”

“We must bring to an end a culture where these Governors are running State offices with impunity,” Mbarak said.

According to the CEO, the commission has been able to recover assets worth Sh20 billion.

“The only disadvantage we have is the slow judicial process which takes longer.”

“And this does not mean that EACC is the weak link to graft fight as reported in the media,” he said.

