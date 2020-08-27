Thursday, August 27, 2020 – Sexy actress Brenda Wairimu has called out popular Tanzania comedian, MC Pilipili, for uploading a photo of her daughter on Instagram and claiming that it was his child.

The photo captures the feet of Brenda’s daughter with rapper Juliani when she was six weeks old.

The shameless comedian captioned the photo:

“Daddys Daughter @elphina_mathias… I love you!! Balozi wa @the_edras Kipenzi cha @themathias_qute_mena.”

The comedian was forced to take the photo down following a heavy backlash from Brenda’s fans.

See the photos below.

