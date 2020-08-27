The County Government of Tana River pursuant to Section 59(1) (a), (b) and 66 of the County Government Act 2012 as read together with article 235 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

CLERICAL OFFICER II, JOB GROUP ‘F’ (12 POSTS) – PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE

Responsibilities

The specific duties of clerical officer II will include;

Compiling statistical records;

Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

Maintaining an efficient Filing system;

Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information

Preparing payment

Compiling Data, Drafting simple letters

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education KCSE C- or its approved equivalent; and

Proficiency in computer application;

How to Apply

Terms of service: All positions on contract shall be three (3) years Remuneration: As prescribed by salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Tana River

P.O. Box 181 – 70101 HOLA

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 28th August, 2020.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The County Government of Tana River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Women, the marginalized and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.