Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – A controversial city pastor has made a new demand for couples keen to have him officiate their wedding.

Pastor Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope Church has warned that he will never officiate a wedding if the groom has not seen the bride’s face without makeup.

According to the controversial Pastor, cases of divorce are on the rise in the country because women use too much make-up and when the man gets to see the wife without makeup, he feels cheated.

“I decree and declares as a called and ordained minister of the gospel by God’s grace of this generation and as a licensed pastor in this nation through our constitution, that I will never officiate any wedding in the church if the man have not get the privilege to see the bride face to face without makeups at least three weeks in their courtship.

“And I urge other church ministers to follow suit, this is one of the most part of the reasons people divorce.

“Akioga unaona mtu mwingine mwenye hawafanani na yule wako ulioa unakua confused #marriageworks #divorceAllover #counsellorDuty ,” the pastor wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST