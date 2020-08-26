Wednesday August 26, 2020 – The whistleblower in the Maasai Mara Heist exposé has revealed that theft in the institution only grew worse after the expose.

Speaking during an interview, Spencer Sankale, who works as a Senior Accountant at the Maasai Mara University, claimed that theft of funds at the institution had reached worrying levels.

He further stated that he was attacked alongside the other whistleblowers since the exposé was made in September 2019.

“Things have turned out to the worst level possible.”

“I became the black sheep at work and things are not well.”

“The theft has not stopped but we are sharing information with the relevant authorities as and when the theft occurs,” he stated.

Sankale explained that he had been sharing evidence with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives as well as those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“We have been called the Cartel.”

“We have been called all manner of names, the four of us.”

“Actually one has had to resign.”

“I would say that these are amateurs who came on board and who are trying to beat Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo’s record in terms of theft at the university.”

“Actually you could expect another Mara Heist soon,” he warned.

On Monday, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji gave the green light for the prosecution of the VC and four other administrators over the misappropriation of over Ksh177 million.

The other four administrators roped in the scandal were Professor Simon Kasaine Ole Seno (Deputy Vice-Chancellor Finance), Professor John Almadi Obere (Acting Deputy VC Academic), Anaclet Biket Okumu (Finance Officer) and Noor Hassan Abdi (the Vice Chancellor’s driver).

Since he exposed the scandal in 2019, Sankale disclosed that the institution had unsuccessfully offered him a promotion which he turned down.

“Even if today they lay me off, I don’t have an iota of regret.”

“It is my patriotic duty to expose them.”

“Even now, I have been offered positions including in Maasai Mara University and I do not want.”

“I do not want to work with a rotten system.”

“I want a system that is proper,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST