Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – Several Europa League qualification matches will be played tonight which is a great opportunity to make good money.

We have carefully selected 6 matches and their likely outcome and they have awesome odds. Go here>>>

Our tips have over 90% success rate and from today’s tips, you can easily make over Ksh10,000 from just a Ksh300 stake.

Check out the tips below and play responsibly.

EEL (17:30) AZ Alkmaar v Plzen -1

EEL (19:00) Suduva v Maccabi Tel Aviv -2 Go here>>>

EEL (19:00) Qarabaga v Sheriff Tiraspol -1

EEL (20:30) Ludogorets v Midtjylland -1x

EEL (21:00) Legia v Omonia -1

EEL (21:45) Celtic v Ferencvaros -1

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>