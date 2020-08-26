Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s lawyer husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken Chief Justice David Maraga and his Judiciary hostage.

Speaking yesterday as Kenya celebrates 10 years of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Waiganjo weighed in on the powers of the Judiciary, stating that it was one of the strongest institutions in Kenya which has tried to check some of the excesses in terms of the breach of law.

However, he noted that the Judiciary’s efforts have been undercut time after time by the Executive led by Uhuru.

The move has seen Chief Justice David Maraga square off with the President after the CJ accused the Executive of attempting to control the Judiciary through an Executive Order issued by the Head of State.

“Do not forget that the Judiciary doesn’t have an independent power of enforcement, meaning that even if it has strong views and has given orders, it is possible for the orders to be ignored.”

“This is one of the hits and misses of the Constitution,” Waiganjo stated during an interview.

He went on to argue that despite the constitution reducing the President’s powers and creating substantial checks and balances, some of the independent institutions that were supposed to be the protectors of the people have not exercised their powers in the expected manner.

He cited Parliament as an example noting that the Legislature operates under the desires of the President.

He added that this scenario may have been occasioned by the political system in Kenya.

Waiganjo’s remarks come even as his wife and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, is facing graft charges and may be arraigned in court after her homes and offices were raided by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Waiguru has also survived an impeachment thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST