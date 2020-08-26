Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – This chilling video shows the moment police officers rescued a woman from the jaws of a violent husband.

From the video, the man is seen holding a knife and threatening to stab the wife.

The cops are seen trying to talk the man to calm down and drop his weapon but he remained defiant and even dared the cops to shoot him.

At some point the idiot almost stabbed the lady after one of the cops turned his back on the assailant.

Eventually, the assailant dropped his weapon after he realized the cops’ patience was running thin and was handcuffed.

Kenyans have hailed the police for their level of restraint even in the face of danger.

However, it appears that the assailant is someone well known to the police as he could be heard calling out one of the cops by name hence the restraint.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST