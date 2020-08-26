Wednesday August 26, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) to investigate the theft of Covid19 billions at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

Addressing the nation on Wednesday afternoon, Uhuru said the theft of this money has infuriated many Kenyans and they want answers as soon as possible.

“Given the public interest, the relevant agencies should expedite investigations and conclude the same within 21 days,” he said.

“All persons found to be culpable from the ongoing investigations on Covid funds should be brought to book notwithstanding their social status or political affiliations.”

KEMSA has been on the spotlight after it emerged that officials dished out tenders to mysterious entities under the cover of the Covid19 pandemic.

This came hot on the heels of an audit that exposed procurement and financial irregularities that put more than Sh 153 billion of donor funds and taxpayers’ money at risk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST