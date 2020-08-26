Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has made changes at the Health Ministry by literally ‘demoting’ Health PS, Susan Mochache.

For almost a month now, Mochache has been on the receiving end over the theft of Sh 43 billion meant for mitigating effects of coronavirus in the country.

Mochache, who was the boss at the Health Ministry when cartels stole billions, was moved to medical services.

The Ministry now has two PSs.

There are currently also two CASs in the Ministry – Rashid Aman and Mercy Mwangangi.

Peter Thuku will be the Principal Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

However, Kenyans have condemned Uhuru’s changes saying Mochache, who oversaw the theft of COVID billions, should have been sacked and prosecuted.

Mochache has been moved to another department in what some Kenyans are describing as ‘a public relations’ stunt because members of the First Family were involved in the theft.

See the changes

The changes have since been retracted by State House

See this memo

