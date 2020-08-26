Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Fearless political analyst, Tony Gachoka, has revealed that his life in danger.

This is after he revealed the names of senior State officials and wheel dealers who looted billions set aside for fighting Coronavirus.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Gachoka revealed that former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, and presidential loser, Peter Kenneth, are among looters of Covid 19 billions.

On Wednesday, Gachoka admitted having received threats from Murathe for exposing him as a Covid19 funds looter.

He begged the President and opposition chief, Raila Odinga, who he described as his friends, to shield him from Murathe’s wrath.

“Uhuru, Raila my friend’s u know I love u; but today I cried watching John Lewis FUNERAL cos soon I may die from a bullet. “Obama talked of good trouble” the arc of history may be long but it always bends towards justice”. It’s David Murathe or the Nation. TG,” Gachoka said.

