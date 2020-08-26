Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – World Health Organisation (WHO) boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said it is unfortunate that African leaders are allowing their friends and relatives to steal money meant for fighting Coronavirus.

Covid funds have already been stolen in Kenya, Somalia, South Africa and Uganda where senior State officers in collaboration with rogue businessmen pocketed billions meant to mitigate effects of coronavirus in Africa.

Tedros, who was addressing journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, likened the Covid 19 funds looting to murder.

“If health workers work without PPEs, we are risking their lives, and that also risks the lives of the people they serve.”

“It is criminal, and it is murder, and it has to stop,” Tedros said.

In Kenya, the scheme to steal COVID 19 funds was planned by businessmen and women who had links to State House and some were even members of the First Family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST