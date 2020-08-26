Wednesday, 26 August 2020 – A curvy Tanzanian lady, who was caught on CCTV arriving with the late Kevin Omwenga at his house in Kilimani before he was shot dead under unclear circumstances, has told the police that she didn’t know the deceased well.

According to the lady, they were in the process of getting to know each other before Omwenga met his untimely death.

The lady, who lives in Ngara, was seen on CCTV holding hands with Omwenga while sharing light moments as they entered his lavish apartment at Galana Suites in Kilimani.

The lady told DCI detectives who are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Omwenga that minutes after they got in the house, Robert Bodo Ouko, who is the main suspect in the murder, joined them.

CCTV clips show Ouko arriving at Omwenga’s house at 10.39 PM, four minutes after the arrival of Omwenga and the Tanzanian lady that he had picked from Ngara.

The lady told detectives that when they were in the living room, Ouko requested to speak privately with Omwenga and they went to the bedroom.

“A few minutes later, we heard a loud sound akin to that of a gunshot emanating from Omwenga’s bedroom,” said the lady in her report.

The deceased’s brother, Wycliff Omwenga, told detectives in his report that when he heard the gunshot, he went to his brother’s bedroom and found him lying in a pool of blood.

Bodo, who is the main suspect, was still in the room and in a hurry to leave.

He left Bodo and the Tanzanian woman behind and rushed his brother to Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He then went to record a statement at Kilimani Police Station where Bodo joined him later.

It’s at the Kilimani Police Station where Bodo was arrested and after his arrest, he took police to an office within Kilimani area owned by controversial city businessman, Chris Obure, who happens to be his boss, where the gun that is reported to have been used in the killing was recovered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST