Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – These thugs tried to mug a man in the streets but tables quickly turned on them.

From the video going viral on social media, the two brutes are seen circling their target and starting to manhandle him.

Initially, the victim retreated as he tried to escape but as one of the thugs started assaulting him, he decided to fight back.

He caught one of the thugs with lethal jabs that could make a seasoned boxer proud, leaving him discombobulated.

Sensing that they were not messing with an ordinary person, the thugs took off with their tails in between their legs.

Watch the video below.

Sometimes victims turn tables…somewhere in a Spanish speaking territory pic.twitter.com/NmfPwMp8Yt — Crime Watch Nairobi (@suemc_phee) August 25, 2020

