Wednesday August 26, 2020 – The Ministry of Health has said that it has adopted a new method of treating Covid19 patients with an aim of reducing the mortality rate to zero.

In a memo issued by Health Director General, Dr Amoth Rasanga, on Tuesday, doctors have been asked to use blood plasma in treating Coronavirus.

The plasma will be taken from recovered coronavirus patients

The plasma is believed to contain powerful antibodies that can help fight off the disease faster.

While the treatment has already been used on patients in the United States and other nations, the extent of its effectiveness is still being debated by experts and some have warned that it could carry side effects.

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump approved the use of plasma to treat COVID 19 patients saying the side effects are minimal compared to other available treatments.

