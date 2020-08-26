Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko summoned his Cabinet to an emergency meeting yesterday at his private office in Upper Hill.

Among the issues discussed was the county health workers’ strike that was prompted by poor pay, inadequate health insurance, poor quality protective gear and a small number of isolation wards for Covid patients.

Sonko admitted that a functional healthcare system is key especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and vowed to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to ensure that the medics return to work.

“My administration, in partnership with NMS, will strive to flatten the curve, and the welfare of our health workers remains the cornerstone of this endeavor,” he vowed.

Both NMS boss, Mohammed Badi, and the Nairobi Governor are pursuing dialogue to ensure that the medics return to work.

“We will initiate talks with the union officials to ensure salaries are timely paid,” Badi stated.

“Health workers are the heartbeat of virus response so we are negotiating with them on their concerns in order to come to a middle ground and move forward,” he added.

Other matters that were discussed in the Governor’s meeting included service delivery, incomplete projects, construction of other ECD centers, markets and promotion of County officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST