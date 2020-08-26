Wednesday August 26, 2020 – In a surprise turn of events, Mombasa politician, Suleiman Shahbal, has dumped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He is said to be headed to Wiper Party led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Shahbal silently retreated from pursuing an ODM party endorsement in his ambitions of becoming the next Governor of Mombasa after Joho.

According to sources, the abrupt about-turn by Shahbal has been occasioned by intense infighting among Governor Hassan Joho’s allies who from the word go, did not approve of his intrusion into the party.

Shahbal was the face of the Jubilee Party and its gubernatorial candidate in Mombasa County during the last General Elections.

Among those said to have vowed to sabotage Shahbal’s ODM appointment as the Governor candidate in 2022 include local branch chairman, Mohammed Hatimy, and the current Governor’s elder brother, Abubakar Joho.

They frequently dismissed him as a Major Idriss project.

Idriss, a retired military man is a political adviser of Joho.

Shahbal, who is the chairman of Kenya Trade Network Agency, had won the support of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, with whom he had been photographed several times.

Two months ago, the ODM leader reportedly sent Shahbal to donate relief food to Mombasa residents on his behalf.

Sources revealed that Shahbal’s efforts to gain acceptance among ODM officials and members in Mombasa have been unsuccessful.

He was being viewed as an intruder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST