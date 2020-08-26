Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, is among criminals who have been linked to the loss of billions at Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) where tenderpreneurs and senior State officers were paid billions for supplying nothing to the State-run firm.

Though Murathe’s name has not been featured in any of the companies that supplied air to KEMSA, according to veteran journalist, Tony Gachoka, Murathe used the name of his Luo girlfriend to win a tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to KEMSA.

Ivy Minyow Onyango, 27, has been Murathe’s clandestine lover for a number of years and he decided to use her name to win a tender at KEMSA.

On January 22nd, Ms. Onyango walked into the company’s registry and registered a new company.

Several weeks later, Ms. Onyango’s Company was handpicked to supply PPEs worth Sh 4 billion – barely two months after she registered it.

To add salt to injury, Ms. Onyango’s company supplied PPE kits at Sh 9,000 per kit and the normal price for a kit is Sh 4,500.

The complete kit includes a N95 mask, bodysuits, googles, waterproof shoe covers, and gloves.

She was to supply 450,000 each of the items.

According to Gachoka, Ms. Onyango was used by Murathe, 63, to loot billions at KEMSA.

“At 63 use a 27 old innocent girlfriend to loot. Uhuru @StateHouseKenya #tgexposesmurathe,” Gachoka said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST