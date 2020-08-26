Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been arrested after he surrendered himself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

DPP Noordin Haji had ordered the arrest of the Migori boss for looting the County dry and financing expensive lifestyles for his spoilt children abroad.

Obado, through his children, received multiple payments from companies trading with Migori County Government between the 2013-2014 and 2016-2017 financial years.

The companies involved in the scandal include Misoft Company Limited, Tarchdog Printers, Deltrack ICT Services, Seletrack Consultants, Mactebac Contractors, Joyush Business, Swyfcon Engineering, Atinus Services, Kajulu Business, Victorious Investment, Dolphins Softwares, Dankey Press and Pesulus Services.

DPP Haji also ordered the arrest of 23 others with Obado’s sons Dan Okoth and Jerry Okoth, daughters Susan Okoth and Adhiambo Okoth also named in the scandal.

Over Ksh 38 million was wired to the Governor’s children – Dan, Susan and Jerry – which was used to pay their school fees, upkeep, maintenance and medical bills in Australia, Scotland and the United Kingdom.

Governor Obado’s children also used some of the monies to purchase two high-end Toyota Land Cruiser V8s.

The audit also revealed that over Ksh 34 million was used to purchase a house in Loresho Ridge under the name of Evelyne Adhiambo, the Governor’s daughter.

Beneficiaries of the multi-million scandal also include brothers Jared Kwaga, Patroba Ochanda, Joram Opala and their mother, Penina Otango.

