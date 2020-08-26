Closing date; 7 Sep 2020

Role Purpose

Save the Children is recruiting Project Officer- Nomadic Health Project who will support in the implementation of Nomadic Health Project. The project aim is to improve access of health services/ FP services to the most marginalized and hard to reach communities. The Project targets nomadic population in Mandera and Wajir County respectively. The purpose of this project is to develop an innovative model of improving RMNCH/FP services access to nomadic communities and the success of this project will be a learning for health programming on nomadic communities. SCI is expecting to scale up the success of this project at global level.

Contract Duration: 15 months

No of Vacancies: Two (2) Position

Reporting to: Program Manager

Location: Wajir/Mandera

Nationality: Kenya Nationals only

KEY AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Support to Programme Delivery

The Health Project Officer will play key role with Ministry of Health and stakeholders in coordinating, implementing, reporting and monitoring the project. S/he will have significant responsibility for delivery of timely results and for coordination with governmental, partner and community stakeholders at sub county level to ensure a coherent project model is established on the ground.

Ensure effective delivery of community-based FP/HTSP intervention in synergy with the supply side to address the demand side causes of poor uptake of modern contraceptive among the semi/nomadic population.

Regular reporting to the Project Manager with monthly field updates

Analyze and use project/field data to improve project implementation strategies.

Provide effective on spot coaching to facility health workers on family planning

Plan implementation of behavior change communication strategies targeting different audiences

Organizing and rolling out training for community health volunteers, community health committees, Muslim religious leaders, mother to mother support groups and facility health workers

Strengthen facility and community based data review for decision making

Partnerships for RMNCH

Ensure close collaboration with both local and international non-governmental organizations active in health programming in the county to facilitate knowledge sharing and refinement of the model.

Ensure effective integration with other health grants run by Save the Children and other health partners in Mandera and Wajir to maximize the use of resources

Provide on-going support to county government and other partners in OJT and clinical mentorship of health workers on family planning.

Monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning (MEAL)

Work with the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) team to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of programme activities including preparation of monitoring reports and mainstreaming accountability mechanisms.

To support dissemination of study findings, including through the preparation of drafts of reports and manuscripts for publication; making presentations at SCHMT meetings; and supporting feedback to study participants.

Contribute to advocacy for application of research findings in decision-making processes at county and subcounty level

Make regular field visits, and document such visits, to review and support creation and strengthening of community-based structures and mechanisms needed for the process of social change, and to monitor project activities.

Developing and sharing periodic project reports including trip reports, distribution reports, activity reports, weekly reports, monthly and quarterly donor reports

Ensure effective documentation of case studies, success stories or human interest stories

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in public health/Nursing Minimum one-year professional experience in development work.

Minimum one-year professional experience in public health programs preferably RMNCH/FP.

Strong writing skills, evidenced by experience of drafting technical documents

Good track-record in working with MOH in complex setting

Ability to analyse and disseminate complex information to a range of stakeholder audiences;

Familiarity with project management framework

Enthusiasm, motivation, self-confidence, and a proactive approach to problem solving

Excellent planning, coordination, and reporting skills, with the ability to organise a substantial workload comprised of complex, diverse tasks and responsibilities;

Strong communication and interpersonal skills in English, with experience working in multicultural, multi -location, values driven teams;

Fluent oral and strong analytical, written English communication skills is require

Fluent oral Kiswahili is required.

Proficiency in the languages Spoken in Northern Kenya highly desirable

Good computer skills (particularly Word, Excel and database)

Commitment to Save the Children value

Demonstrates Save the Children’s core values of accountability, collaboration, integrity, ambition, and creativity.

The Organization

We employ approximately 25,000 people across the globe and work on the ground in over 100 countries to help children affected by crises, or those that need better healthcare, education and child protection. We also campaign and advocate at the highest levels to realise the right of children and to ensure their voices are heard.

We are working towards three breakthroughs in how the world treats children by 2030:

No child dies from preventable causes before their 5th birthday

All children learn from a quality basic education and that,

Violence against children is no longer tolerated

We know that great people make a great organization, and that our employees play a crucial role in helping us achieve our ambitions for children. We value our people and offer a meaningful and rewarding career, along with a collaborative and inclusive environment where ambition, creativity, and integrity are highly valued.

How to Apply.

Please apply in English saving your CV and covering letter as a single document, including your salary expectations for this role. To see a full a job description, please visit our website at . We need to keep children safe so our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children from abuse. Employment is subject to our Child protection standards including background checks and adherence to our Child Safeguarding Policy.All employees are expected to carry out their duties in accordance with our global anti-harassment policy.

Save the Children is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to employ and assign the best-qualified talent.

Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply

Disclaimer: Save the Children International does not charge any kind of fee at whichever stage of the recruitment process and does not act through recruitment agents

Please follow this link to apply: https://www.aplitrak.com/?adid=a2FiZGltdWhzaW4uNzAzNDUuMTIxODVAc2F2ZXRoZ…