Wednesday August 26, 2020 – An outspoken Jubilee Party MP has castigated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders for defending those accused of stealing Covid19 funds.

Over the last two weeks, ODM leaders led by their supremo, Raila Odinga, have been defending Covid19 thieves calling for a “special audit to establish whether the money has been stolen.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka, said it is suspicious that senior ODM leaders are defending Covid19 thieves yet every Kenyan knows that billions of shillings were looted at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

“ODM is not a Clean Party, They are supporting Covid-19 Millionaires,” Munyaka said.

Munyaka seems to echo what Deputy President William Ruto has been saying that ODM joined the Government to loot public funds and not help their electorate who have been hit hard by poverty over the last 3 decades.

The Kenyan DAILY POST