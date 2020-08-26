Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – A middle aged man has been burnt to death and several people sustained serious injuries as a result of a horrific accident at Suswa, along the Narok-Mai Mahiu Road.

The head-on collision involved a Toyota Premio and a Nissan Wingroad.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Wingroad was overtaking dangerously and collided head-on with the oncoming Toyota Premio.

Following the crash, the Wingroad burst into flames and burned the driver beyond recognition.

Watch the video from the accident scene below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST