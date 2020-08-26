Wednesday, 26 August 2020 – Celebrity criminal Joseph Irungu, popularly known as Jowie, surprised Kenyans when he recently emerged from the blues and disclosed that he has transformed from a male socialite and party animal to a responsible father and husband.

Jowie got married to a local model identified as Ella, who formerly belonged to the streets, before she ditched the slay queen lifestyle and gave her life to Christ.

Ever since Jowie introduced his wife, social media detectives have been digging about her past.

They have unearthed more photos of Ella’s baby daddy, the biological father to their pretty daughter who appeared in Jowie’s new gospel video.

It’s interesting to note that Ella’s baby daddy is still active in her life and in one of the photos, he is spotted goofing around with their daughter during her birthday sometime last year.

Kenyans have predicted that Jowie’s marriage with Ella will end in tears.

With no income or stable job, Jowie is being supported financially by his wife Ella.

When asked how they met, Ella said that she met Jowie through divine intervention.

Here are photos of Ella’s baby daddy, the real father to their daughter.







