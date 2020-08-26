Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – Media personality Antony Ndiema has caused a stir on social media after he shared photos of his lavish mansion in his shags.

The KTN and Radio Maisha presenter, shared six photos of the mansion in Trans Nzoia County that is almost complete and captioned it:

“Then and now…My earthly father’s house has many rooms😅 #MunguMkubwa,”

Ndiema joins a growing list of Kenya celebrities who have put up lavish houses in shags.

This is a welcome shift from the past where most celebrities will squander their money in the city with slay queens.

The multimillion house has attracted congratulatory messages from his followers.

See it below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST