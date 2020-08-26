Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday that the country needs to amend the constitution to avoid a scenario where the ‘winner takes all’ during presidential elections.

Addressing the nation from State House, Nairobi, Uhuru said the country requires constitutional changes that will strengthen the decade-old Kenyan constitution.

The President said though the current constitution is good, it needs some amendments to satisfy all Kenyans.

“Instead of a cease-fire document that enforces a zero-sum game in which the winner takes it all, the moment calls us to create a constitutional order that will long endure.”

“And on this, I want to emphasize that we must not go for the populist path.”

“Let us choose the bold path; that path that will assure Kenyans of sustained peace and security, and shared economic prosperity,” Kenyatta advised.

The president also called on the team that is against constitutional changes to stop seeing it as a rigid document but rather as work in progress.

“The spirit of this constitution was meant to reconcile our past with the present to secure our future.”

“But the crafters of this social contract also told us that the new constitution was a ‘work in progress’.”

“And as such, we were made to adopt it with the promise that in the future, we will make it better.”

“We must not succumb to the paralysis of constitutional rigidity.”

“We must treat a constitution as a living document that must constantly adjust to our emerging realities,” he said.

Uhuru seems to echo ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who hinted of a looming referendum before the 2022 presidential polls.

