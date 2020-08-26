Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is not leaving anything to chance as far as his 2022 State House bid is concerned.

This is after he recruited top campaigners of both President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to his fold.

According to sources, Ruto is banking on lead campaigners of Uhuru and Raila to shore up his own 2022 presidential offensive.

A source said that former Senators Johnson Muthama and Boni Khalwale, who played key roles in the 2017 presidential campaign for NASA flag-bearers, Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, as well as Hassan Omar, have been tasked with the DP’s sensitive offensives.

Mr. Muthama and Dr Khalwale sat in the NASA National Coordinating Committee, the second top-most decision making organ in the coalition that was also co-chaired by Senator James Orengo, and which was tasked with the day-to-day running of Mr. Odinga’s campaign.

Ruto is also said to have reached out to President Kenyatta’s 2017 election chief agent and former Energy Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir.

The team that Mr Chirchir, a former electoral commission official, leads is expected to come up with a manifesto and other technical aspects of the campaign, including the ICT infrastructure – a critical aspect in the country’s increasingly electronic election.

Raila blamed Chirchir for helping Uhuru and Ruto rig his 2013 victory.

Also central to the DP’s plans and strategy is his chief of staff, Ken Osinde, a former Kenyan Ambassador to Germany, and his secretary of coordination, Abdul Mwasserah, who served as a Provincial Commissioner in North Eastern and Western Provinces.

They are both said to be useful additions not just as trusted lieutenants and staff, but for their expertise in coordination and strategy – key assets in any campaign.

