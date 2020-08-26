Closing date; 5 Sep 2020

Job Title: Intern

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Department: Regional Support Office

Date: 20/08/20

Description of the unit / department:

Trócaire is a premium Irish INGO with a number of units/offices based throughout Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. The Regional Support Office, Nairobi, in which this post is based, supports ongoing programmes in the Sudan and Somalia

Background to the Role:

Trócaire works in partnership with local communities and organisations to respond to crises, overcome poverty and promote justice in developing countries. Trócaire has been in the East Africa Region since 1990 focusing on the issues such as Women’s empowerment, improving livelihoods, as well as supporting humanitarian work.During the period of Covid 19 and with shortages in personnel to carry out key support functions, the Country Management Team has deemed it necessary to recruit a gifted Intern with all-round skills in programming, writing, basic budget skills, communication and administration. This is a unique opportunity for a young graduate to gain exceptional all-round experience of working in a high quality International NGO.

Reporting to:Finance and Operations Manager or his designee

Safeguarding Programme Participants Policy:

Trócaire is committed to Safeguarding Programme Participants from Exploitation and Abuse and has specific policies on this commitment (including a Global Code of Conduct) which outlines the expected behaviour and the responsibility of all staff, consultants and other organisational representatives. Any candidate offered a job with Trócaire will be expected to sign Trócaire’s Safeguarding Policies and Global Code of Conduct as an appendix to their contract of employment and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents.\

Contract Duration:1 year

Grade and Scale:Intern Scale

Location of PositionNairobi

Scope of the Role:

The Intern will work as part of the Regional Support Office team and will assist in programme support, HR and administration tasks, Institutional Funding support, as well as documenting and communicating Trócaire’s work to a global audience.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Programme Support

Analyse and edit reports with support from the Programme Support Officer (PSO) and highlight relevant learning and issues that feed into Trócaire’s ongoing work and Strategic Plan

Support the Programme Support Officer and other staff in organising and filing key documentation.

Assist the PSO in the development of project/programme reviews and other programme quality related tasks

HR and Administration· Support an effective leave planning system that ensures good communication and office cover at all times· Manage Flight Bookings· Ensure that all new staff complete the necessary HR forms, personal data, group life, medical, next of kin forms· Support the CD and other line managers in effective staff recruitment and selection processes from prompt initial advertising through to induction and probation.Communications

Document stories of change highlighting the impact of Trócaire’s work to share with potential donors and the Irish public

Assist the PSOs to document key learning, successes and challenges for internal reflection

· Provide a local media round-up on a regular (monthly) basis· Ensure proper note taking at specified programme meetings.Institutional Funding

Follow up communications with donors for Trócaire’s programmes

Analyse funding and co-financing gaps in programmes

Assist in the preparation of proposals and reports for donors, under the supervision of the Business Development and Grants ManagerOther duties as may be specified by the Management from time to time and that are consistent with an Intern’s role.

Person Specification – Essential (E)

(E) Qualification:·

Graduate level education in development studies, international relations, English literature or a relevant subject at Masters Level.

(E) Experience:·

Understanding of project/programme cycle management· Experience of basic financial management systems and budget monitoring and reporting.

(E) Skills:·

Excellent communication and writing skills· Excellent interpersonal skills· Proven organisation and administration skills, including familiarity with standard IT packages and their applications and specifically Excel/Word· Ability to write very clear and articulate English

(E) Qualities·

Ability to work in a fast paced inter-cultural and inter-religious environments· Enthusiasm and willingness to learn· Ability to adapt to a new working environment and use own initiative

(E) Other:·

Availability to adapt well, work outside normal if necessary and be willing to do a wide variety of office tasks.· Kenyan Citizen or legally entitled to work in Kenya.

https://trocaire.workable.com/