Spire Bank

Job Advert: Head of Finance and Administration

Banking Sector

The Head of Finance and Administration is responsible for all of the Bank’s fiscal operating results utilizing generally accepted accounting principles, such as cost accounting, budgets, and regulatory agency and government reports ensuring the safeguard of Bank assets.

Key Job Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Counsels senior management on fiscal control and profitability; prepares, presents and interprets financial reports in an accurate and timely manner. Clearly communicate monthly and annual financial statements

Adheres to tax laws and regulatory compliance to properly reflect the financial position of the Bank.

Directs accounting department activities; provides leadership, training and supervision within the department; provides a high level of customer relations and service; and ensures compliance with Bank policies and procedures.

The position of Head of Finance assists in attaining established Bank’s and department financial goals.

Performs supervisory duties of department staff, coordinates staff for coverage in all related areas of the department.

Responsible for managing all matters pertaining to Finance

Responsible for ensuring integrity, accuracy and completeness of financial data.

Supervising filing of statutory returns to regulatory authorities

Update and implement all necessary business policies and accounting practices; improve the finance department’s overall policy and procedure manual. Effectively communicate and present the critical financial matters to the board of directors.

Manage cash flow and forecasting. Implement a robust contracts management and financial management/ reporting system; Responsible for ensuring integrity, accuracy and completeness of financial data.

Coordinate and lead the annual audit process, liaise with external auditors and the finance committee of the board of directors; assess any changes necessary.

Administration Role

Responsible for the overall administrative functions to ensure efficient and consistent operations as the organization grows including:

Working closely and transparently with all external partners including third-party vendors and consultants.

Reviewing and ensuring compliance with all contracts entered into by the Bank.

Evaluating and maintaining adequate insurance coverage to meet the changing needs of the organization.

Ensuring that policies are timely renewed or replaced

Requirements for the role

A University Degree in a business related field from a recognized university.

A Master’s Degree in any relevant field will be an added advantage.

Fully qualified Accountant (CPA, ACCA, ACA or equivalent).

At least 3 years management experience in a busy environment, which should include financial planning and Management reporting.

Sound knowledge of the financial industry, accounting principles and regulatory guidelines.

Competencies in IFRS provisions & compliance, Strategic & financial planning, budgeting and monitoring thereof.

Decision maker, Problem solver, Analytical ability & good numeric skills including use of automated solutions

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge & fit the required profile, please apply highlighting your qualification, experience and career aspirations match the requirement for this position.

Application should be sent latest 4th September 2020 clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the Subject to: recruitment@spirebank.co.ke