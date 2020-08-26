Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado has surrendered himself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Kisii.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered his arrest yesterday over misappropriation of County funds.

Following investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Obado was found to have received Ksh 73,474,360 million through his designated proxies and employees of the County Government.

The Governor reported to the EACC officers in the company of other individuals who are yet to be identified after DPP Noordin Haji ordered his arrest and prosecution alongside 23 others.

The 24 were found culpable over the misappropriation of Sh73 million.

While issuing the arrest orders, Haji stated that he appointed a special team of prosecutors due to the high profile individuals involved.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the EACC forwarded the inquiry file on July 1, 2020.”

“Due to the complexity of the matter, I appointed a team of prosecutors to be part of an Inter-agency Team to review and analyse the evidence therein,” read the statement in part.

Obado, through his children, received multiple payments from companies trading with Migori County Government between the 2013-2014 and 2016-2017 financial years.

