Wednesday August 26, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of applying double standards in the ongoing fight against graft.

In a hard-hitting statement on Tuesday, Ruto said had the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) bosses accused of tendering malpractices been ‘his allies’, they would have been arrested and charged by now.

“The perpetrators of the heist are lucky they do not carry the tag ‘Ruto allies’, otherwise they would have already taken political responsibility, stepped aside, written statements, companies investigated, individuals arrested and hauled to court,” he stated.

Ruto’s ally, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, was hounded out of office after being investigated and charged with graft even though Ruto publicly defended him and dismissed the graft allegations.

But in an immediate response, Raila loyalist, Junet Mohamed, told Ruto to stop tweeting about the alleged Covid-19 graft and instead present evidence about the alleged graft to investigators.

“I urge you to report to DCI, EACC and AoG or the nearest police station. For the first time since you were born you will have helped Kenya unearth one corruption scam if any,” Junet said.

