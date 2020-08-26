Wednesday, 26 August 2020 – Slay Queen city pastor, Lucy Natasha, moves around with heavily built bodyguards.

Anytime she appears in public, she is spotted in the company of young and stylish men with dark glasses, sharp suits and walkie talkies.

Among the men she has contracted to guard her is this young dude who resembles a male socialite.

Being a single lady, one just wonders whether the curvy pastor gets ‘extra services’ from the young men she has employed to provide her with security.

Here’s one of the young men who guard her.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST