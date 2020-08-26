Job Title: Customer Service – Sales

Nature Of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: Kes 35,000.00

Job Location Mlolongo

Responsibilities

Day to day communication with customers

Processing product orders from customers

Receiving orders on phone

Telesales and closing business on phone

Coordinating customer’s orders for delivery

Working closely with sales team, delivery team and the warehouse

Processing invoices for all sales transactions

Checking prices and contracts are up to date.

Reporting monthly sales results to the sales team.

Supporting the sales force with general operations to help reach the team’s objectives.

Taking phone calls from customers.

Communicating internally important feedback from customers.

Processing staff timesheets

Other office admin duties

Dealing with and responding to emails.

Qualifications

Degree/ Diploma in Sales & Marketing/ Business Management or relevant field.

2-3 years’ experience as a Sales Administrator, customer service or call center agent in a busy manufacturing or FMCG environment

Thorough knowledge of the Kenyan FMCG market

Advanced Computer proficiency and analytical skills

Strong interpersonal and leadership skills.

Planning, coordinating and organizing skills.

Result oriented

Strong interpersonal and leadership skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to multitask and prioritize work

Attention to detail

How to apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.