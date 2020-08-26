Job Title: Customer Service – Sales
Nature Of Job: Full Time
Industry: Manufacturing
Salary: Kes 35,000.00
Job Location Mlolongo
Responsibilities
- Day to day communication with customers
- Processing product orders from customers
- Receiving orders on phone
- Telesales and closing business on phone
- Coordinating customer’s orders for delivery
- Working closely with sales team, delivery team and the warehouse
- Processing invoices for all sales transactions
- Checking prices and contracts are up to date.
- Reporting monthly sales results to the sales team.
- Supporting the sales force with general operations to help reach the team’s objectives.
- Taking phone calls from customers.
- Communicating internally important feedback from customers.
- Processing staff timesheets
- Other office admin duties
- Dealing with and responding to emails.
Qualifications
- Degree/ Diploma in Sales & Marketing/ Business Management or relevant field.
- 2-3 years’ experience as a Sales Administrator, customer service or call center agent in a busy manufacturing or FMCG environment
- Thorough knowledge of the Kenyan FMCG market
- Advanced Computer proficiency and analytical skills
- Strong interpersonal and leadership skills.
- Planning, coordinating and organizing skills.
- Result oriented
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to multitask and prioritize work
- Attention to detail
How to apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.