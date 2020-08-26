Job Title: Customer Service – Sales

Nature Of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: Kes 35,000.00

Job Location Mlolongo

Responsibilities

  • Day to day communication with customers
  • Processing product orders from customers
  • Receiving orders on phone
  • Telesales and closing business on phone
  • Coordinating customer’s orders for delivery
  • Working closely with sales team, delivery team and the warehouse
  • Processing invoices for all sales transactions
  • Checking prices and contracts are up to date.
  • Reporting monthly sales results to the sales team.
  • Supporting the sales force with general operations to help reach the team’s objectives.
  • Taking phone calls from customers.
  • Communicating internally important feedback from customers.
  • Processing staff timesheets
  • Other office admin duties
  • Dealing with and responding to emails.

Qualifications

  • Degree/ Diploma in Sales & Marketing/ Business Management or relevant field.
  • 2-3 years’ experience as a  Sales Administrator, customer service or call center agent in a busy manufacturing or FMCG environment
  • Thorough knowledge of the Kenyan FMCG market
  • Advanced Computer proficiency and analytical skills
  • Strong interpersonal and leadership skills.
  • Planning, coordinating and organizing skills.
  • Result oriented
  • Strong interpersonal and leadership skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to multitask and prioritize work
  • Attention to detail

How to apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply